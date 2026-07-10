The Biggest Changes To Ever Hit McDonald's

When it comes to McDonald's, one thing is patently clear: You're loving it. Since the chain was first opened way back in 1940 by brothers Mac and Dick McDonald, McDonald's has served billions of meals. In fact, according to McDonald's itself, the fast food giant serves more than 60 million customers around the world every single day.

But McDonald's wasn't always the iconic brand you know and love. It built itself up piece by piece, bit by bit over the decades. From Egg McMuffins to Big Macs to Ronald McDonald himself, many of the most famous and beloved McDonald's institutions were completely absent from the chain's early years and only came along though later development.

So if you take away everything you associate with McDonald's, is it still McDonald's? That's an existential question worthy of the Hamburglar. To answer it, we must travel back into the misty, distant past and look at the biggest changes that ever happened to McDonald's — and find out just how the chain transformed itself into a juggernaut one french fry at a time.