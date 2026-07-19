Coffee Drinkers Rarely Use This Old-School Brewing Method Now

From single-serve coffee makers (like those made by Keurig) to French presses and everything in between, today's coffee-making scene isn't lacking in options. One that has fallen out of fashion allows you to see your coffee as it brews and stop the process at exactly your preferred color, allowing you to enjoy it more. That's the percolator, which for a long time was a common coffee-making method but is rarely used today.

Percolators work by warming water over a heat source (some have a built-in heater, while others go on a stovetop). As the water gets hot — as all water for brewing coffee should be — it's forced up a tube in the middle of the pot, splashing up into a little glass dome at the top and sprinkling down over coffee grounds, then draining back down to the bottom. The process repeats over and over again, and you can judge how intense the brew is by how deep the water's color is when it shows up in the spout.

Illinois farmer Hanson Goodrich invented the percolator in 1889 in order to keep the grounds out of the liquid itself. Previously, people made coffee by simply boiling water with coffee grounds in it. Still, percolators tended to produce bitter brew, so they declined in popularity as drip machines become commonplace. Vincent Marotta, the inventor of the Mr. Coffee automatic drip machine, put it this way to Forbes in 1979: "212 degrees [from a percolator] gives you overextraction, so the coffee becomes bitter and astringent."