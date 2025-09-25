12 Best Single-Serve Coffee Makers (That Aren't Keurig)

You may not be familiar with the name of this baby brewer, but Chulux appears to be doing incredible things in the world of small coffee makers. It's by far that highest- and best-rated mini-machine on Amazon, with a buzzy 48,000-plus ratings that hold a mind-boggling 4.2-star average. The Chulux company site's own listing also shows over 1,300 ratings with a 4.7-star average, showing off a customer base eager to tell the world how wonderful this capsule-using contraption is. It's a collective profile any coffee maker worth its beans would be juiced to own.

But a great single-serve coffee maker shouldn't just be dependable at churning out java; it should also be within reach for coffee lovers of all budgets. Luckily, Chulux knows its audience and keeps things affordable, listing its most popular pick on its own site at a cool $45.99 and over at Amazon for the sweet price of $49.99.

You'll get your money's worth in functionality here, too, well beyond the fact that you can use any K-Cup you like to make your brew. Customers call out the machine's low voltage as a plus for spots where busy outlets are likely to short-circuit, a feature you may not realize you need until you're fiddling with your fuse box. There's high praise for design and durability, too, described as being superior to Keurig on both fronts.