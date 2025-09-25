12 Best Single-Serve Coffee Makers (That Aren't Keurig)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Keurig may have the brand-name lock on the single-serve coffee industry, but the vast range of brands and models on the market is enough to render the K-Cup creator and its pricey percolator replacements irrelevant — or at least turn them into second-tier options. The truth about Keurig is that once the company innovated the home-based single-serve coffee maker, other manufacturers seized on the stylistic twist and conjured up their own versions, many of which accommodate the very same K-Cups Keurig created.
Which of these one-cup wonders are the best bets for anyone in the market for a desktop or countertop java station? Thanks to the devious workings of the coffee makers of the world, shopping for the best single-serve coffee maker that isn't a Keurig is as easy as opening a browser and letting your fingers do the shopping. The best part: Big-box brick-and-mortar retailers like Target and Walmart as well as Amazon are likely to have machines that easily fit your dorm, desk, or studio apartment. Juice up to find out which single-serve makers in the coffee world will set your caffeine-loving heart on fire, no matter what your budget might be.
1. Chulux Mini Single Serve Travel Coffee Maker
You may not be familiar with the name of this baby brewer, but Chulux appears to be doing incredible things in the world of small coffee makers. It's by far that highest- and best-rated mini-machine on Amazon, with a buzzy 48,000-plus ratings that hold a mind-boggling 4.2-star average. The Chulux company site's own listing also shows over 1,300 ratings with a 4.7-star average, showing off a customer base eager to tell the world how wonderful this capsule-using contraption is. It's a collective profile any coffee maker worth its beans would be juiced to own.
But a great single-serve coffee maker shouldn't just be dependable at churning out java; it should also be within reach for coffee lovers of all budgets. Luckily, Chulux knows its audience and keeps things affordable, listing its most popular pick on its own site at a cool $45.99 and over at Amazon for the sweet price of $49.99.
You'll get your money's worth in functionality here, too, well beyond the fact that you can use any K-Cup you like to make your brew. Customers call out the machine's low voltage as a plus for spots where busy outlets are likely to short-circuit, a feature you may not realize you need until you're fiddling with your fuse box. There's high praise for design and durability, too, described as being superior to Keurig on both fronts.
2. Hamilton Beach The Scoop
Known for decades for its helpful and long-lasting kitchen appliances, Hamilton Beach steps up to the single-serve counter with The Scoop, a tidy device that comes with a sizable 40-ounce reservoir to keep the cups coming throughout the day. The removable mesh filter — The Scoop — functions similarly to an espresso cup, eliminating the need for paper filters or capsules. There's a retractable stand that lets you fill large or small cups, and a fast-brew profile means you'll have hot coffee in hand without delay. A helpful auto shut-off minimizes energy consumption once your coffee-making moment is complete.
You don't garner more than 23,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.2-star average without having a winner of a coffee maker. Some customers replaced their Keurig with this Hamilton Beach device and discovered how easy it was to clean the grounds from the scoop rather than depending on K-Cups. Others would have no problem recommending this machine over pod-based single serve makers.
Picking up a Hamilton Beach Scoop might be one of the most energizing moves a coffee fan can make. Even with this being one of the higher-priced options around, the money you'll save in capsules will help make up the difference.
3. Nespresso Vertuo Plus
It didn't take long for Nespresso to become a luxury option on the single-serve coffee maker circuit. With its metallic domed capsules and glossy retro-modern profile, the Vertuo Plus adds artful flair to your coffee-making experiences. Conjure up your favorite coffee recipes by starting with the Nespresso pod-based brew, available in a slew of mouthwatering flavors and roasts. With the Vertuo Plus, you can decide between regular brew and espresso, expanding your suite of coffee drinks into the realm of café-style concoctions. If you're clever enough, you can even fill your own pods to minimize the expense of Nespresso's specialty refills.
With nearly 17,000 ratings holding a 4.5-star average on Amazon, this stylish single-serve coffee make has made an indelible impression on shoppers, even at a considerably higher price than the competition. From the programmable timer that gets the coffee brewing before your alarm goes off to the milk frother that lets you play barista at home, those who've tried the Vertuo Plus love the features and flexibility it offers.
You may see the Nespresso Vertuo Plus listed under the De'Longhi or Breville name, depending on your location. Don't be alarmed; Nestlé, Nespresso's parent company, partners with both companies for overseas production and distribution of its coffee makers. Check for the Nespresso name on the machine to be sure you've got the right one.
4. Black+Decker CM618 Single Serve Coffee Maker
Yes, the Black+Decker of the power tool world also dabbles in the coffee maker sector, and the company does a pretty darn good job according to those who've used the CM618 single serve brewer. This perky little percolator has racked up a whopping 15,000+ ratings on Amazon while maintaining a stellar 4.2 star average. The 749 ratings and 4.0-star average at Walmart only add to the prestige. That's an incredible accomplishment for any item to achieve. For an industrial brand to break so big and so positively into the countertop coffee creator sphere says something definitive about its device.
How does a tool maker come up with a single-serve coffee machine that makes customers happy? Some say the simple function and easy clean-up make it a great shift from the K-Cup-style machines. The 16-ounce brewing capacity and smaller footprint of the design are also attractive. A glimpse of the sleek design with its mesh filter and included tumble is enough to make any coffee aficionado swoon. If those aren't alluring enough, the under-$40 price is bound to seal the deal.
If you're good with grounds instead of capsules and you have minimal space for a larger machine, it may be time to ditch the pods and keep the planet cleaner while still enjoying top-notch coffee with a Black+Decker CM618.
5. Mixpresso Single Cup Coffee Brewer
Don't overlook Mixpresso and it's one cup at a time coffee machine just because the name sounds a little whimsical. You don't amass more than 12,000 Amazon ratings and hold onto a 4.0-star average without providing the top-tier single-serve coffee maker that customers are eager to tell the world about. Admittedly, it is fun to tell people that you fired up your Mixpresso for a hot cup of hazelnut cream honey blonde roast. But the conversation takes on a more serious tone when you explain what a powerhouse percolator your little contraption really is.
This capsule-based coffee maker has the familiar flip-top design and accommodates a variety of mug sizes without taking up a ton of space. Customers say it heats water better than a Keurig and tout its durability even after years of use. It's also one of the lower-priced single-serve coffee makers you can buy, ringing up under the $50 mark.
Coming from a company that makes an entire collection of coffee makers ranging from espresso stations to old-fashioned percolators, the Mixpresso Single Cup Coffee Brewer is a compact, modern marvel that seems to hit the bullseye.
6. Cuisinart Premium Single Serve Brewer
Cuisinart long ago conquered the food processor sector, and now it appears to have its sights set on the single-serve coffee maker arena as well. Just about everywhere you look, coffee fanatics are professing their love for this glossy coffee maker. It's not just a superstar at the company's home site, racking up more than 6,500 ratings that sparkle with a 4.5-star average. It's also a hot choice for Home Depot shoppers, who bestow nearly 3,400 ratings and a 4.45-star average there, too.
What features can you count on here? Start with a 72-ounce tank that lets you brew cup after steaming hot cup. The flexibility of using any pod-style cartridge means you can pick and choose your brews, too. And with a variety of brew sizes ranging from a petite 4-ounce cup to a full-size 12-ounce mug, you can make as little or as much as you want. You can even make tea, cocoa, and soup with the hot water feature, turning this Cuisinart Premium Single Serve Brewer into a multi-function food and drink station.
For a brewer this bougie, expect to pay top dollar, with prices hovering around $200. It is a Cuisinart, after all. But with all you get for your money, it just might be worth paying a little extra.
7. Elite Gourmet Personal Single-Serve Compact Coffee Maker
With the Personal Single-Serve Compact Coffee Maker from Elite Gourmet, even the most casual coffee drinker can count on a fantastic cup of coffee no matter how frequently they fire up their machine. The highly impressive 7,800 ratings that bestow a 4.3-star average on this delightful device makes it clear that this purchase is well worth the spend. Considering the under $25 price includes a reusable tumbler, it's a deal that cost-conscious coffee consumers can't afford to pass up.
Rather than using pods, this brewer comes with a permanent mesh filter, perfect for making freshly ground coffee from your favorite artisan roaster. According to customers who've tried it, it's quick and quiet, makes flawless coffee, and also comes in a retro mint green hue that brightens up your space like the robotic stainless steel coffee makers can't.
Anyone looking to maximize the benefits of coffee without sinking their finances should give the Elite Gourmet Personal Single-Serve Compact Coffee Maker serious consideration. At under $25, it's a definite must-try.
8. Ninja Pods and Grounds
There's no way a stealthy appliance maker like Ninja would miss out on the single-serve coffee machine movement. With a reputation for making just about everything from soft serve to smoothies happen in your home juice-slash-café-slash-restaurant, Ninja gives its one-cup-at-a-time coffee maker the same nifty attention to detail as its other clever contraptions. This machine works with both grounds and pods, with settings that accommodate hot and cold brews, and even includes a handy milk frother to make your cup coffee-house chic.
This no-nonsense warrior of a coffee maker has aligned more than 6,800 ratings with a 4.4-star average from customers who love making their caffeinated beverages Ninja-style. 260 more reviews and a 4.3-star average on the Ninja site only reinforce the love. The chamber accommodates four sizes of pods, though the reusable grounds filter lets you forgo the capsules entirely. The brewer delivers hot coffee in seven cup sizes between 6 and 24 ounces, and customers are fond of the variety of brew styles available.
Being a Ninja product, it's a bit higher-priced than other single-serve machines. But if your budget is somewhere in the neighborhood of $100, this Ninja Single Serve Coffee Maker is a solid choice.
9. Bella One Scoop One Cup
Bella is one of those stylish and affordable brands that offers clever, lower-priced alternatives to the more recognizable names in the appliance realm. The company's One Scoop One Cup coffee maker is a prime example. Shoppers have noticed the dependability of this little workhorse, showering its Amazon listing with over 6,800 ratings. In addition to making coffee, the reusable filter cup is ready to brew loose leaf tea as well, giving twice the functionality of pod-style single-serve coffee makers.
Though it's a smaller-sized device, this Bella beauty accommodates both mugs and travel cups. It also features a 14-ounce water tank to provide several single-serving rounds, a win for households with more than one coffee lover. One customer clocked the brew time at a speedy three minutes and deemed it much better than the wait at Starbucks.
Bella makes the One Scoop One Cup a bargain at just over $20. That's reasonable enough to tempt true coffee fiends into buying one for home, one for work, and one for travel.
10. Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker
Of course, one of the biggest names in the world of coffee makers provides single-serve machines to go with its traditional carafe-based brewers. Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker is a specialty device that comes with its own reusable tumbler that keeps your best bean juice at the right temperature, as well as a reusable filter that eliminates the need for wasteful paper filters. And the name garners acclaim, as the 1,200-plus Amazon ratings and 4.4-star average attest. The 700 ratings at Walmart offers a 4.5-star average, but the combination speaks volumes about Mr. Coffee's ability to get the job done well.
For those who prefer iced coffee, this brewer provides a formula for the perfect grounds-to-water ratio to achieve flavor that won't be watered down. It even comes with a plastic tumbler and straw to get you sipping right from the start. And with a reusable mesh filter and a scoop that stores on the side of the machine, you have everything you need to quench your thirst.
At about $40, it's not too expensive to add a Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker to your kitchen or dorm. With a slim profile, you'll hardly notice it's there ... until you're ready for your first cup.
11. Instant Pot Solo
The company that makes your favorite pressure cooker also brings single-serve coffee makers to light up your life. Instant Pot Solo is a petite brewer that cuts a sleek, stylish figure on your counter or desktop while standing ready to create a piping hot cup in a blink. It's impressive enough to line up more than 5,300 ratings with a 4.0-star average at Amazon, making this a keen machine to include in your Instant Pot collection.
Instant Pot provides a 40-ounce reservoir to ensure plenty of coffee. Available in matte silver, gray, and black finishes, it provides an attractive design that won't clash with your other appliances. The reusable pod takes grounds of any kind, though standard K-Cup pods can be used as well, and a pre-infusion process gets the grounds good and ready to deliver bold flavor before brewing begins. And as the name "Instant" implies, you can have your steaming brew in a lightning-fast 90 seconds.
At around $60, it's a mid-priced purchase that seems to be worthwhile. With customers hailing the speed and performance of the Instant Pot Solo, it also looks like another win for the appliance maker who knows how to make haste in the kitchen.
12. Mainstays Single Serve Dual Brew
If you're cruising the appliance aisle at Walmart on your search for a sweet single-serving coffee creator, be sure to check out Mainstays Single Serve Dual Brew. The 14-ounce reservoir provides dependable storage for a multi single-cup experience throughout the day, while the mix of capsules and grounds lets you flex your fix depending on your taste. There are over 5,000 ratings with a 4.5-star average on the Walmart listing, making it one of the company's most adored single serve coffee makers.
Mainstays captures the dual functionality of capsules or grounds, a plus if you're flexible with your coffee budget. The one-touch start makes it easy to fire up, while the auto shut-off feature keeps the machine functioning properly without needing extra attention. And with a 14-ounce reservoir, you can count on just enough coffee to get you fired up, too. Customers love the simple functionality, a necessity when you're waiting for a brewed boost.
Sensibly priced at about $25, Mainstays makes waves in the single serve coffee maker aisle with an enticing machine that might be the brewer you've been looking for.
How I chose these coffee makers
I dove into research for this list by looking at which single serve coffee makers garnered the greatest response from customers, both in rating quantity and quality. The clear winners were the listings with the highest ratings count and average, an easy starting place. Once I knew which machines had gotten the most response, I was able to weed out the ones with less praise from users, trimming the list to the final 12.
Once I had a selection to work from, I reviewed what customers had to say about each machine. This input, combined with the affordability and specific features offered, created a hierarchy that put the most recommended coffee makers at the top and placed the lesser-recommended devices near the bottom. The result turned out to be a selection of single-serve coffee makers suitable for replacing a Keurig with both capsule and ground brewing, in a range of styles, sizes, and price points.