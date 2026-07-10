For The Crispiest Fried Chicken Breast Grab This Flour

Whether you're making cheesy cordon bleu or buffalo wings, dredging and frying is an art that can't be rushed – crispy fried chicken recipes are a labor of love. While there are certainly a number of ways to make poultry crispier, the easiest way to up the crackle factor of your next chicken dinner is by coating the meat in Wondra instead of regular flour.

Wondra is an instant flour that dates back to 1963. Gold Medal Flour Company, a subsidiary of General Mills, launched it as a gravy thickener. Made from wheat and malted barley flours, Wondra is precooked and dried, a process that removes some of the gluten as well as the taste of raw flour. The biggest difference between Wondra and regular flour is the former's powdery, super-fine texture.

Instant flour is great for many dishes and uses. While it's not a one-for-one substitute for all-purpose flour due to its lower gluten content, its quick-dispersing nature makes it great for dissolving in gravy or sauce. It's also perfect for breading proteins like chicken, fish, or steak ahead of frying; its powdery consistency makes for an even, crunchier batter. Furthermore, it's key for baking projects that need to absorb liquid in a pinch, like angel food cake, Julia Child's velvety crepes, or flaky items, such as pie crust.