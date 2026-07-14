How Long Should You Smoke A Brisket Per Pound?

Brisket can be a tough, chewy cut of beef, depending on how you cook it, because it comes from the cow's chest, which is a well-used muscle area. One of the best ways to avoid common brisket mistakes is to cook it low and slow, allowing fat to slowly render and keep the meat juicy while steering clear of the rubbery texture of overcooked brisket. That means you need to be patient.

The best way to estimate how long to cook a brisket for is based on how large it is. Generally, you'll want to budget 30 to 60 minutes per pound of meat when you're smoking at 225 degrees Fahrenheit. That means an 8-pound brisket needs to smoke for around five hours, like in our classic smoked brisket recipe. For a 10-pound brisket, aim for six to nine hours, 10 to 12 hours for a 15-pound brisket, and 12 to 16 hours for a 20-pound brisket.

It's not a good idea, though, to just watch the clock. These are estimates rather than hard-and-fast rules, so monitor the meat's internal temperature in addition to the time. You should remove the brisket from the smoker when it reaches an internal temperature of around 200 degrees Fahrenheit, though it'll continue to increase slightly as it rests.