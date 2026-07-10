The Best Pickled Onions Start With This Vinegar

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Pickled onions might just be one of the easiest garnishes to make to immediately elevate salads, burgers, sandwiches, and tacos. If you're ready to pickle onions at home, the process is relatively straightforward, but know that the vinegar you use can affect the final flavor. White vinegar is a common choice, but using apple cider vinegar imparts a more balanced flavor.

Apple cider vinegar is made by crushing apples and then fermenting the sugars from the juice into alcohol – kind of like an apple cider. The fruit juice is what gives the vinegar the signature pale orange-yellow color. Then, that alcohol gets converted into acetic acid, the compound that adds the tang; apple cider vinegar also contains malic acid, which comes from apples and has a bit of a tart flavor. Distilled white vinegar is different because it is made from distilled alcohol and is typically grain-based. It's sharp and has a more acidic taste than apple cider vinegar.

Apple cider vinegar provides sufficient acidity to preserve and pickle vegetables, but it's gentler than white vinegars, adding complexity instead of overwhelming the palate. You can certainly use other vinegars, but apple cider vinegar is one of the best options as it brings a touch of sweetness, helping balance out the intensity of the onion.