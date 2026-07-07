The Best Items New To Sam's Club To Buy In July 2026
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As summer wages on, consumers are stocking up on items to help carry them through the rest of the warmer months. Sam's Club members have the benefit of a one-stop shop for their outdoor essentials (anything from a new grill and a giant coiled snake-shaped pool float) and everyday groceries. If you're planning a July trip to the retailer, we've compiled a list of the best new food items so you can go straight to the aisles with the good stuff. As a bonus, that will help you avoid wandering around the store and potentially overspending (a strategy that all smart grocery shoppers know).
Be on the lookout for these patriotic food selections and fruity treats which scream that summer is in full swing. And of course, the list includes items from the Member's Mark line, which is so popular that some customers have highlighted it as one of the ways in which Sam's Club outdoes Costco. You'll find snacks, drinks, seafood selections and even Sam's Club's ready-made version of lemon bars — a popular summer treat we all love, but fewer of us have time to prepare from scratch these days.
Righteous Felon BBQ Seasoned Grass Fed Beef Sticks
Avid snackers can try out Righteous Felon's new bbq flavored beef sticks this July. Each stick is made with 100% grass-fed beef and contains 9 grams of protein. As one online reviewer said, "The honey heist bbq sticks are unlike any beef stick I've come across in the market."
Get a 10-ounce box of Righteous Felon BBQ Seasoned Beef Sticks in stores or online for $13.48.
Member's Mark Lemon Bar Blondies
A popular flavor is back for the summer at Sam's Club: the Lemon Bar Blondies by Member's Mark. The treats are prepared fresh in the bakery each day. A TikTok user rated the blondies a 10 out of 10, noting the flavor citrus was fresh and not too overwhelming.
Get a pack of 9 Member's Mark Lemon Bar Blondies in stores or online for $8.84.
Capri Sun Summer Blast Passionfruit Mango
While summer is at its peak Sam's Club members can purchase the limited-edition Summer Blast flavored Capri Sun pouches, which one shopper rated five stars because it was such a big hit with their children. The blend is made from filtered water and juice concentrates. Each 6-ounce pouch has 45 calories.
Get a 40-pack of Capri Sun Summer Blast Passionfruit Mango Juice Blend in stores or online for $10.48.
Nature's Garden Probiotic Tropical Yoggies
A new snack by Nature's Garden combines island flavors with gut health benefits — the probiotic tropical yogurt-covered fruit bites (yoggies). Each individual serving is made with real fruit, provides 3 grams of dietary fiber, and contains 2 billion probiotics. An online reviewer called it the "BEST snack I've ever had."
Get a 24 pack of Nature's Garden Probiotic Tropical Yoggies in stores or online for $10.38.
Member's Mark Sea to Shining Sea Seafood Box
The box serves four people. If it's as good as it looks (and sounds based on its five-star rating), we'll be adding it to our official running list of Sam's Club items you need to try before you die.
Get the Member's Mark Sea to Shining Sea Seafood Box in stores or online for $148.61
Boulder Canyon Sweet Spicy Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips
Sam's Club shoppers are excited about the new sweet and spicy chili flavored chips from Boulder Canyon, made with avocado oil. One reviewer who gave a 5-star rating compared them to a name-brand competitor, saying: "These chips are even better than the Doritos brand Spicy Sweet Chili Flavor."
Get a bag of Boulder Canyon Sweet and Spicy Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips in stores or online for $6.98.
Purely Elizabeth Original Organic Ancient Grains Granola
Purely Elizabeth's new granola blend advertises nutritional benefits such as superfood grains and seeds (quinoa, amaranth, and chia), coconut sugar, and cinnamon. The blend currently has a rating of five stars. "Love the crunchy clusters and depths of texture and flavor," one reviewer wrote.
Get a 29-ounce package of Purely Elizabeth Original Organic Ancient Grain Granola in stores or online for $9.98.