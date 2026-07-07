The Best Items New To Sam's Club To Buy In July 2026

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As summer wages on, consumers are stocking up on items to help carry them through the rest of the warmer months. Sam's Club members have the benefit of a one-stop shop for their outdoor essentials (anything from a new grill and a giant coiled snake-shaped pool float) and everyday groceries. If you're planning a July trip to the retailer, we've compiled a list of the best new food items so you can go straight to the aisles with the good stuff. As a bonus, that will help you avoid wandering around the store and potentially overspending (a strategy that all smart grocery shoppers know).

Be on the lookout for these patriotic food selections and fruity treats which scream that summer is in full swing. And of course, the list includes items from the Member's Mark line, which is so popular that some customers have highlighted it as one of the ways in which Sam's Club outdoes Costco. You'll find snacks, drinks, seafood selections and even Sam's Club's ready-made version of lemon bars — a popular summer treat we all love, but fewer of us have time to prepare from scratch these days.