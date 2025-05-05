What Does Sam's Club Do Better Than Costco?

For shoppers who have memberships to both Sam's Club and Costco, there's no doubt each warehouse holds bulk bargains and multi-pack treasures galore. But it doesn't take more than a few visits to each chain before you realize one is clearly better than the other. Sometimes it's a specialty cut that reveals Costco has the better meat department; other times, a tray of mac and cheese tells you that Sam's Club has the better deli food. No matter how the seesaw tips, the chains always seem to be one-upping each other.

But there are certain ways in which Sam's Club bests Costco that give the Walmart-owned chain a definite advantage. It can mean the difference between choosing a membership for what it provides over choosing one for familiarity or status. Whether it's a slate of familiar items customers take confidence in, handy services that make shopping easier, or financial benefits that help you keep more of your hard-earned cash, there's a generous list of advantages that only Sam's Club provides.