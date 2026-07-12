The Odd Nickname Cowboys Had For Bacon

The work of a cowboy was hard and there wasn't a lot of leisure time to spend on hunting and fishing. So when a cowboy in the Old West talked about overland trout, he was not referring to freshwater fish. Overland trout was cowboy slang for bacon, one of the four basics of a cowboy's diet, along with sourdough biscuits, beef, and beans. In 1874, Joseph "Cowboy" McCoy included what a typical cowboy's diet looked like in his book "Historic Sketches of the Cattle Trade of the West and Southwest." McCoy wrote, "Corn bread, mast-fed bacon and coffee constitute nine-tenths of their diet." (Mast-fed refers to the pigs' primary diet of fruits, seeds, and nuts.)

Bacon from the chuckwagon over a century ago was not quite the same as the streaky bacon common today in the United States. Back then, they ate sowbelly, a fatty cut of meat that came mostly from the pig's belly but sometimes back and sides. The meat was salt-cured so it could last the journey without spoiling. Like today, the leftover bacon grease was useful for frying up other foods, like potatoes and onions.