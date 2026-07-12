Want To Transform Boring Cabbage? Try This Cooking Method

Cabbage gets a bad rap for being bland and rather stinky when cooked. More people are likely to find cold cabbage more agreeable, but one cooking method could be a new favorite for the cruciferous vegetable. One of the mistakes everyone makes when cooking cabbage is not seasoning it enough. However, the cabbage boil method that went viral on TikTok involves generously dousing the vegetable in butter and spices and cooking it in foil like a seafood boil.

For this recipe shown on YouTube channel Cookingwithdestiny, you'll start with a whole cleaned cabbage. Remove damaged outer leaves and the core from the bottom — this part is a bit challenging and requires a sharp knife, so mind your fingers. Place the whole head on a large sheet of aluminum foil, with the hole-side up.

Drizzle the cabbage with olive oil. The next step makes this a cabbage dish you'll want to eat all year: Be generous with the spices. Sprinkle on onion powder, garlic powder, Old Bay seasoning, paprika, lemon pepper, lemon juice, parsley, brown sugar, and minced garlic. Place half a stick of butter in the center, and then wrap the whole cabbage in enough aluminum foil to make sure all of the seasonings are sealed in. Finally, bake it in the oven at 390 degrees Fahrenheit for about two hours or until the whole cabbage is soft and tender.