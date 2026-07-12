Who Makes Trader Joe's Store-Brand Bourbon?

No trip to Trader Joe's is complete without picking up a few private-label products, many of which rival name brands. If you're lucky enough to live in one of 17 states where Trader Joe's can carry liquor, its cheap, store-brand bourbons are definitely worth your time. But since the grocery doesn't have its own distillery, who makes Trader Joe's private-label bourbons? The answer is not so simple.

Trader Joe's currently carries three private-label bourbon whiskeys: Kentucky Bourbon, Kentucky Best Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Tennessee Sour Mash Bourbon Whiskey. Each is made by a different distiller, as evidenced by the labels. The Kentucky Bourbon is "distilled by Bourbon Square Distilling Company, Louisville, [Kentucky]," though it appears no distillery goes by that name. Upon looking it up in the Kentucky business filings, you're redirected to the real name of the company: Buffalo Trace Distillery, Inc. The assumed-name filing through the Commonwealth of Kentucky also shows an address tied to Sazerac, the parent company behind Buffalo Trace.

The labels on the other two bourbons only point to bottlers. Kentucky Best Straight Bourbon Whiskey lists Lux Row Distillers, which distills at least six brands on-site, so it's possible Kentucky Best could be one. As for the Tennessee bourbon, Dynasty Spirits is the bottler, but it's based in Texas, so how could that be? Well, Dynasty Spirits makes Lonehand Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey, so it stands to reason they work with a Tennessee distiller, although which one remains unclear.