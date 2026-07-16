Don't Judge A Mango By Its Color; Try This Instead

While the ripeness of many fruits becomes evident by their color, mangoes require something a little more hands-on. Next time you go shopping for fresh mangoes, give them a little squeeze — just not too hard. This touch test can determine how far along a mango is in its ripening stages. According to the National Mango Board, hard mangoes are unripe; almost ripe mangos are somewhat firm, and ripe mangoes give a little, much like an avocado.

Very soft or mushy mangoes, on the other hand, are likely overripe. To identify spoiled mangoes, sniff the fruit for any rancid, weird smells. Mangoes should smell sweet and fragrant, not sour. Sniff near the stem for the best indicator of ripeness. Obviously, if there are any large bruises or moldy spots, throw the fruit in your green bin or compost it yourself.

Even if a mango doesn't feel quite ripe yet, that doesn't mean you can't use it. There's a recipe or usage for mangoes at every stage of ripeness. The National Mango Board even created a cheat sheet for the six stages of mango ripeness along with ideal applications that correspond to the mango's taste and texture at that stage. You can make a crisp, sour mango verde with unripe green mangoes or a zesty, sweet mango chutney with ripe ones.