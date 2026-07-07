How To Know If A Mango Has Spoiled

There are so many good reasons to keep fresh fruit around your kitchen, from the health benefits to the delicious taste. However, it does come with one unfortunate downside: fruit left to sit for too long can spoil and end up destined for the trash. While some fruit shows obvious, unmistakable signs it's past its prime (think of the blackening of banana peels), others can be more difficult to determine, either because the signs are more subtle or the fruit is less familiar. If you've got a mango you're unsure of, there are several ways to figure out if it's spoiled, simply by using a combination of your eyes, hands, and nose.

First, it's important to know that appearance alone isn't always a sure way to tell whether a mango is no longer good to eat. Mangos come in varieties with differences in size, shape, and color when ripe. This means what might appear overripe for one variety could be ideal or even underripe for another. However, there are some telltale visual signs, including wrinkled skin, dark or discolored spots on the skin, oozing, and, of course, visible mold.

When in doubt, give the mango a squeeze. Overripe or spoiled mangos will feel unpleasantly soft or mushy. Any rancid or sour odors are also a dead giveaway that the fruit should be tossed or composted.