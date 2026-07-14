4 Red Flags That A Restaurant's Wine List Is Overpriced

If you recognize every wine brand on the menu, that might not actually be a good thing. When mass-market brands and the most well-known regions dominate the list, that's a sign you may be paying more for recognition than for quality or value. This could be one of the situations where it makes sense to bring your own bottle of wine to the restaurant to enjoy something more unique or special, if the restaurant allows it. (But don't be surprised by corkage fees.)

Take, for example, well-known regions like Napa Valley or Bordeaux. The average diner might not know a lot about wine, but they will almost certainly know those names. If their wine knowledge doesn't extend much further, they may play it safe and choose what they know. Restaurants are well aware of this and often price the most popular brands and regions at a higher markup. One of the most common mistakes customers make when ordering wine is choosing the pricier well-known wines over the affordable, less familiar bottles.

On the other hand, a thoughtfully curated wine list includes lesser-known regions and smaller producers who often offer high-quality, interesting options at reasonable prices. Because customers may be unfamiliar with these, restaurants sometimes opt for a lower markup to make them more appealing. So if every bottle on the list comes from the most recognizable names, know that most of these are likely to be marked up more than the others.