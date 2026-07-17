Who Supplies Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Eggs?

Some of the ways Costco keeps Kirkland Signature prices so low compared with national brands is by handling marketing and production internally. Costco doesn't need to spend millions on advertising its own private label like big name brands might; it just needs to place Kirkland products on the shelves. The savings are great for customers' pocketbooks, but it does leave one wondering: Where do private label products come from?

When it comes to Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture-Raised Eggs, we know the answer. While Costco relies on multiple farms to raise eggs for them, one in particular was named in November of 2024 due to a massive recall. Handsome Brook Farms is actually a multi-state network of farms with a focus on sustainable farming, humane treatment of animals, and responsible land stewardship. They not only supply eggs sold under the Kirkland brand, but they also sell under their own name in grocery stores. The recall was due to eggs that were not intended to be sold mistakenly packaged up and shipped to Costco stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.