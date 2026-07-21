This Oven-Broiler Method Gives Steak A Perfect Crust
When you want to enjoy a delicious steak, the number of possible cooking methods can feel overwhelming. Some prefer a tasty pan-sear while others are partial to firing up the grill for a flame-kissed char, sous-viding for perfect doneness, or even smoking for intense flavor. However, those looking for the perfect crust should skip all of these and look to their oven instead. That's where they'll find their broiler, an underrated cooking method that gives steak a perfect crust in a simple, hands-off way.
Many less-experienced cooks may not even be familiar with their broiler, which is typically located on the top of their oven's interior. The exact mechanics vary depending on your fuel source: In electric ovens, broilers look like a coil of metal that often glows red as it emanates heat, while in gas-powered models, they produce actual flames.
In both cases, the broiler produces intense, dry, direct heat that blasts the exterior of your steak, similar to a grill. This is one of the best ways to develop a flavorful crust via the Maillard reaction, a chemical change that alters the amino acids and sugars on the beef's surface to create desirable charred, savory flavors. Broiling also offers a distinct advantage for those who may not have a grill (or the outdoor space to use one), allowing them to achieve a similarly delicious result without the mess or stress of cooking steaks in a stovetop pan. This method also requires less cooking oil or butter.
Broiling tips for steak lovers
There's not much to the process of broiling, other than following a few key principles. First, it's important to remember that any uniform cooking technique like this works best with steaks that are as similar as possible in size and thickness. It's also vital to ensure that the steaks are close enough to the broiler. Some sources say this can be as distant as 4 inches, while others suggest no more than 1.5 inches from the heating element. Without this kind of proximity, your steaks will essentially bake rather than truly broil. Flipping is also a must so both sides can develop that sought-after crust. Guidance also varies here — some chefs prefer a single flip while others do so every few minutes.
There are some potential hazards to keep in mind. For example, you should never use glass pans under the broiler. That's because the high, intense heat may cause them to shatter. This same heat may also damage nonstick cookware, while parchment paper or overly oily food can even lead to fires. All should be avoided when broiling steak (or any other items).
Depending on your priorities, there are many different ways to cook a perfect steak, from grilling to chicken-frying. However, those seeking a flavorful, attractive crust need to fire up their broiler. This simple method can be a game-changer, whether you're without a grill or want to avoid the smoke and mess of pan-frying.