This Oven-Broiler Method Gives Steak A Perfect Crust

When you want to enjoy a delicious steak, the number of possible cooking methods can feel overwhelming. Some prefer a tasty pan-sear while others are partial to firing up the grill for a flame-kissed char, sous-viding for perfect doneness, or even smoking for intense flavor. However, those looking for the perfect crust should skip all of these and look to their oven instead. That's where they'll find their broiler, an underrated cooking method that gives steak a perfect crust in a simple, hands-off way.

Many less-experienced cooks may not even be familiar with their broiler, which is typically located on the top of their oven's interior. The exact mechanics vary depending on your fuel source: In electric ovens, broilers look like a coil of metal that often glows red as it emanates heat, while in gas-powered models, they produce actual flames.

In both cases, the broiler produces intense, dry, direct heat that blasts the exterior of your steak, similar to a grill. This is one of the best ways to develop a flavorful crust via the Maillard reaction, a chemical change that alters the amino acids and sugars on the beef's surface to create desirable charred, savory flavors. Broiling also offers a distinct advantage for those who may not have a grill (or the outdoor space to use one), allowing them to achieve a similarly delicious result without the mess or stress of cooking steaks in a stovetop pan. This method also requires less cooking oil or butter.