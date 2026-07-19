Who Supplies Portillo's Hot Dogs?

In the world of hot dogs, there are few names as iconic as Portillo's. For more than 60 years, the Chicago-born chain has been serving up that classic food in the city's distinctive style: topped with mustard, relish, celery salt, chopped onions, tomatoes, a pickle, and sport peppers, piled on a poppy seed bun. Despite this mouthwatering mix of enhancements, the hot dog is the literal and figurative meat of the matter. That part is supplied by well-known food maker Vienna Beef, which has been a constant at Portillo's since it first opened.

Portillo's began serving the Vienna Beef dogs in 1963 in a small trailer that served as the initial restaurant. Although it has grown to more than 70 locations and serves an expanded menu including burgers, salad, and chicken, the meat from Vienna Beef remains a central part of the chain's appeal and identity. The two companies have a close relationship, with Vienna even developing unique types of sausages for the restaurant, such as one infused with giardiniera and provolone cheese.

However, Vienna Beef franks and Chicago dogs in general have immigrant roots that stretch back much further. The company was founded in 1893 by two brothers who relocated to the United States from Austria-Hungary. Buoyed by the ample supplies of beef in Chicago, the two set up shop there, selling their sausages to crowds at the famed Columbian Exposition. When the Great Depression brought a spike in demand for hot dogs in Chicago, Vienna Beef was the undisputed king of the city's brands. That made it a natural choice when Portillo's opened decades later.