The Number Of Sake Shots It Typically Takes To Equal One Standard Beer
At a sushi restaurant, you might consider ordering a beer or some sake to pair with rolls. Ordering a beer for each person is easy enough, but calculating how much sake is needed for the table can feel challenging. Sake, an alcoholic beverage made from rice, has a higher alcohol percentage than beer but lower than the average spirit. If you're trying to compare sake shots to beer for a point of reference, know that roughly two and a half sake shots equal a single standard beer.
Here's how we did the math: A standard beer is usually defined as 12 ounces of beer at about 5% ABV. While sake is stronger than beer, it is usually served in much smaller pours. A sake shot is typically a one and a half ounce pour at around 15% to 17% ABV, putting it close to the equivalent of a fortified wine. With those numbers in mind, and depending on the sake strength, 2.4 to 2.7 shots will usually get you close to the alcohol content of one 12-ounce, 5% ABV beer.
That number is not always exact, however. As you start to learn more about sake, you'll notice it is not always poured in a standard 1.5-ounce shot glass, and different bottles and varieties vary in strength. Beer varies a lot, too: a light lager might be closer to 4% ABV, while an IPA or strong ale may be 7% ABV. Cans are typically 12 ounces, but pints are 16 ounces. Naturally, the stronger and larger the beer, the more sake shots it would take to match it.
Different types of sake, and how it is served and sipped
Sake is made from rice, koji (a mold that converts starches into sugars), yeast, and water. It's a process that is similar to beer and wine by relying on fermentation, leading to one of the myths about sake that it is a "rice wine" — however, it is its own category of alcohol. The alcohol percentage of sake can vary so much because there is a wide variety of the fermented rice beverage; for example, a sparkling or flavored sake can be as low as 8% ABV, while an undiluted variety can be as high as 22% ABV.
The 1.5-ounce shot glass is not the most common way of serving sake. You'll see this more often with sake bombs, where a shot glass of sake is placed on top of chopsticks over a beer. However, most of the time, sake is one of the alcohols you should drink straight, and it's intended to be sipped on, not taken as a shot.
Ochoko is one type of popular sake serving glass, which holds less than a shot at 1.2 ounces. Depending on the restaurant or bar, the serving glasses for sake could be three ounces. For this size, you'll often see small glasses. Ceramic cups are also common, and sizing can vary for this style. Sometimes, sake might be served in a wine glass with a 4-ounce pour. One of the largest serving sizes for sake is with masu, a cedar or cypress wood box that holds 6 ounces.