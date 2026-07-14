The Number Of Sake Shots It Typically Takes To Equal One Standard Beer

At a sushi restaurant, you might consider ordering a beer or some sake to pair with rolls. Ordering a beer for each person is easy enough, but calculating how much sake is needed for the table can feel challenging. Sake, an alcoholic beverage made from rice, has a higher alcohol percentage than beer but lower than the average spirit. If you're trying to compare sake shots to beer for a point of reference, know that roughly two and a half sake shots equal a single standard beer.

Here's how we did the math: A standard beer is usually defined as 12 ounces of beer at about 5% ABV. While sake is stronger than beer, it is usually served in much smaller pours. A sake shot is typically a one and a half ounce pour at around 15% to 17% ABV, putting it close to the equivalent of a fortified wine. With those numbers in mind, and depending on the sake strength, 2.4 to 2.7 shots will usually get you close to the alcohol content of one 12-ounce, 5% ABV beer.

That number is not always exact, however. As you start to learn more about sake, you'll notice it is not always poured in a standard 1.5-ounce shot glass, and different bottles and varieties vary in strength. Beer varies a lot, too: a light lager might be closer to 4% ABV, while an IPA or strong ale may be 7% ABV. Cans are typically 12 ounces, but pints are 16 ounces. Naturally, the stronger and larger the beer, the more sake shots it would take to match it.