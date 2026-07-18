This Potato Supplier Keeps McDonald's And Other Major Chains Stocked With Tasty Fries

Between all the Happy Meals, extra value add-ons, and snack cravings, McDonald's serves a ridiculous amount of fries every day, totaling up to 1.6 billion pounds in the U.S. every year, according to an ingredient statement on the corporation's website. It takes a lot of potatoes to fulfill all those fast food orders, but one Idaho company makes a pretty big dent. Since the 1960s, J.R. Simplot Company has kept McDonald's stocked with fries, and now the company corners a big portion of the frozen french fry market, as a major supplier of spuds to Burger King, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A and other restaurants and retailers across the country.

The company supplying the top-ranked fast food fries was founded in 1929, when J.R. "Jack" Simplot, an Idaho farmer who had dropped out of school at just 14 years old, won an electric potato sorter in a coin toss. His company eventually grew to one of the country's largest suppliers of fresh potatoes, and during World War II, it supplied dehydrated potatoes and onions to the military. The company then developed a process for freezing potatoes that changed the restaurant world. Simplot's 1953 patent led to a 1960s deal with McDonald's founder Ray Kroc, sealed with a handshake. Proving that frozen fries taste as good as fresh ones, Simplot's operations expanded to become a major supplier of the popular item at one of the world's largest restaurant chains.