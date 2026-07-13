Sam's Club Members Are Calling This 2026 Bakery Item A No-Brainer For Breakfast Or Dessert

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Sam's Club regulars know which products are a major hit with shoppers. Take Member's Mark All Butter Sandwich Croissants, a not-so-secret Sam's Club bakery secret that you'll be grateful you're in on. Buttery, affordable, and with more than 9,000 five-star ratings, they're an easy win for breakfast lovers. But there's a new pastry that customers are calling one of the best Sam's Club bakery items of 2026: Member's Mark Chocolate Croissants.

These launched in March and are baked fresh daily. Stuffed with three bars of semisweet chocolate, they deliver some decadence without being overwhelmingly sweet. Even better, they're stouter and smaller than a standard croissant, so some shoppers consider them "mini." And although they're tasty straight from the container, some fans say they're best served warm. (Sam's Club recommends two minutes in an oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.)

Since launching, the croissants have garnered 400 ratings, more than half of which are five stars. "I love the petite size; they taste amazing and worked well for a community breakfast," one reviewer says. "You can easily pay two or three times as much somewhere else for a lower quality, artificially tasting similar item. These taste fresh and have just the right amount of sweetness," shares another. Another review describes the portion as "perfect for snacking" or to pair with coffee or tea, adding: "Put them in the air fryer and they become crispy [and] flaky, just like fresh out of the oven."