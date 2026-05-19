The 5 Best New Sam's Club Bakery Items Of 2026 So Far
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If you're a Sam's Club shopper, you already know the magic of the membership-only bulk retailer's bakery. Whether you're seeking bite-size breakfast pastries for the week ahead or a crowd-pleasing sheet cake for a 30-guest celebration, the chain has you covered. And sure we've ranked Sam's Club bakery items from best to worst before, but we had to keep our finger on the pulse and cover the new bakery 2026 lineup so far. Of all the sought-after goodies to come out this year, the following five sweets caught our eye. They include options for chocolate lovers, fruit fans, and brunch devotees alike. Let's take a look.
Member's Mark Chocolate Croissants
These pastries are well worth getting out of bed for in the morning. This delectable dozen is baked in house every day, so you're guaranteed peak freshness. Each buttery croissant is stuffed with three bars of semisweet chocolate to boot, so they'll bring a touch of decadence to the breakfast table. They're a bit stouter and smaller than a full-size croissant, so some shoppers are calling them "mini" even though they aren't labeled as such. Nevertheless, fans swear by their flaky layers, and some recommend warming up the croissants to melt the chocolate inside.
Buy Member's Mark Chocolate Croissants in stores for $5.46.
Member's Mark 10-Inch Mixed Berry Crumble Pie
This summer favorite is a new iteration of the Mixed Berry Pie that launched in 2024. After taking a year off, the fruity masterpiece has returned with a few improvements. Instead of strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, the new pie substitutes blackberries for blueberries for a punchier, tarter flavor. Even tastier, the dessert is crowned with a brown sugar-cinnamon streusel topping that's reminiscent of fruit crumble or crisp, rather than a traditional pie that's topped with more pie crust. Not only is the pie new and improved, it's also cheaper than it was two years ago, priced at $9.86 down from $12.98. Warm it up to make it an even more drool-worthy match for vanilla ice cream.
Buy Member's Mark 10-Inch Mixed Berry Crumble Pie in stores for $9.86.
Member's Mark Blooming Flowers Cupcakes
We named these spring-inspired treats one of the best new Member's Mark items at Sam's Club so far in 2026, and it's no mystery why. First of all, it comes with a whopping 30 cupcakes, so it's plenty for a large birthday party, picnic, or al fresco gathering. We also love that it includes both white and chocolate cupcakes, so there's an option for either preference. Each cupcake is crowned with a generous dose of frosting, which is carefully piped to create various floral designs that scream spring. Reviewers rave about the cupcakes' flawless design and photogenic nature. This Sam's Club bakery item needs to be ordered in advance, so call it in or order in store by 2 p.m. to pick it up the following day.
Buy Member's Mark Blooming Flowers Cupcakes in stores for $16.48.
Member's Mark Assorted Donut Tray
Hosting Sunday brunch? We'll bring the mimosa pitcher, you bring these new handhelds. The donuts themselves are tender and fluffy, but we mostly love the 20-piece variety pack for its five different flavors that suit every taste. There's a chocolate-frosted number with rainbow sprinkles that kids and grown-ups alike will love. For Team Jelly, there's a raspberry-filled donut dusted with powdered sugar. If you're feeling nostalgic, there's the cookies and cream donut, teeming with sweet, creamy filling. Purists will feel partial to the classics: pink icing with rainbow sprinkles or cinnamon sugar.
Buy Member's Mark Assorted Donut Tray in stores for $17.64.
Member's Mark 10-Inch Dubai Style Chocolate Mousse Cake
This party-ready beauty hit stores a few months after Sam's Club launched Member's Mark Dubai-Style Chocolate Cupcakes. After receiving dozens of rave reviews, it makes sense that the wholesale chain dreamed up another product in the namesake dessert's image. It has all the "secret" ingredients that made the original Dubai chocolate bar fly off the shelves. The interior is chocolate cake layered with silky, light-as-air chocolate mousse and crispy kataifi for texture. On the outside, you'll find chocolate buttercream, chocolate drizzle, and white and milk chocolate curls. According to the ingredients, the cake also contains pistachio, despite it not being visible on the cake.
Buy Member's Mark 10-Inch Dubai Style Chocolate Mousse Cake in stores for $22.74.