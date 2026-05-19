The 5 Best New Sam's Club Bakery Items Of 2026 So Far

We named these spring-inspired treats one of the best new Member's Mark items at Sam's Club so far in 2026, and it's no mystery why. First of all, it comes with a whopping 30 cupcakes, so it's plenty for a large birthday party, picnic, or al fresco gathering. We also love that it includes both white and chocolate cupcakes, so there's an option for either preference. Each cupcake is crowned with a generous dose of frosting, which is carefully piped to create various floral designs that scream spring. Reviewers rave about the cupcakes' flawless design and photogenic nature. This Sam's Club bakery item needs to be ordered in advance, so call it in or order in store by 2 p.m. to pick it up the following day.

Buy Member's Mark Blooming Flowers Cupcakes in stores for $16.48.