This Largely Forgotten Cafeteria Chain Was Once Widely Known For Its Desserts Selection

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A throwback to the days of drive-in theaters, poodle skirts, and crooners, Luby's is an old-school American cafeteria based in Houston, Texas that has lured locals to its casual quarters since 1947 with rib-sticking meals and famous desserts. Texans lucky enough to have Luby's in their backyard still clamor for its retro sweets, loading their trays with its chocolate icebox pie, which boasts a creamy chocolate filling tucked into a graham cracker crust; its moist carrot cake with crushed pineapple and rich pecans; and old-school classics like gooey pecan pie, strawberry shortcake, and coconut meringue pie.

If you visit at the right time, you may even score a jackpot slice of millionaire pie, a rotational dessert with a creamy filling that's also chock-full of crushed pineapple and pecans. If you want to recapture some of the restaurant's nostalgic magic at home, check out the recipes on its website or scoop up one of Luby's cookbooks from decades past on Amazon.

But wait — with so much goodness to share, why have folks largely forgotten Luby's and its beloved Southern treats? For some Texans, of course, it will forever hold a place in their hearts. As Texas Monthly summarized in 2025, Luby's is a "bona fide icon of commercial Texas gastronomy." Still, its heyday is undeniably in the rearview mirror. In the mid 1990s, Luby's was riding high with 200 locations in 11 states, but slumps in sales and guest traffic shrank it to just 34 cafeterias by 2020.