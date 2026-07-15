5 Tips For Buying The Best Grocery Store Brisket

Brisket can be an intimidating cut of meat for new cooks or barbecuers. It's big, tough, and often costs a nice chunk of change. Although there are many mistakes people make when cooking brisket that are forgivable for newbies in the heat of the moment, it's vital to make good decisions at the very start to get your meal off on the right foot. To find out more about what to look for when shopping for a brisket at the grocery store, we sought advice from recipe developer and culinary coach Chris DeLisle, author of the upcoming book "Eat Your Meat, Love Your Life." DeLisle provided five easy-to-remember tips to ensure you come home with the best possible brisket from your supermarket's selection.

Before you turn up your nose at the idea of a grocery store brisket (rather than one from a dedicated butcher), DeLisle suggested keeping an open mind. "Rather than focusing on a specific retailer, I encourage people to evaluate the individual brisket in front of them. I've found excellent briskets at warehouse clubs, local grocery stores, regional chains, and even smaller neighborhood markets," he noted.

Brisket shopping is also not as simple as looking for a particular brand. According to DeLisle, "Even two briskets from the same brand and grade can cook very differently depending on their individual marbling, shape, flexibility, and overall quality." Instead, put these five steps into action before making your purchase.