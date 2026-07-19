Which Burger Has Better Value: Culver's Or Five Guys'?

A good burger makes for a good meal, but a good price makes it even better. With so many burger chains out there competing for our cash, value for money often swings our decisions on where we go. In Mashed's head-to-head comparison of Culver's and Five Guys, Culver's came out as the better-value burger.

Five Guys actually had the edge in terms of several individual components, getting nods for its larger patties, unlimited free toppings, and better-quality buns. Culver's, however, had the overall better taste as a whole, partially because Five Guys doesn't season its burgers. Because of this, the significantly lower pricing at Culver's made it the overall winner in terms of bang for the buck. When the testing took place in 2023, a cheeseburger meal with fries and a drink cost more than $20 at Five Guys, whereas a similar Deluxe Butterburger meal was less than $10. The gap is a little smaller in 2026 prices, but still pretty large — around $19 for a double-patty cheeseburger, regular drink, and regular fries at Five Guys and roughly around $12 for a double-patty Culver's Deluxe Value Basket.

Even if you're willing to spend $19 anyway, you'll still be getting more value by going to Culver's. You can get the same meal as you might have at Five Guys, while still having enough left over to treat yourself to Culver's fan-favorite frozen custard for dessert. A medium Concrete Mixer costs around $5.50, so you'd even get some change back.