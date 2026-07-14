What Would Happen If You Ate A McDonald's Big Mac Everyday?

For anyone who's tempted to indulge in a daily Big Mac at McDonald's, it's worth considering the health ramifications. That's why we reached out to Kelsey Kunik, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist at Graciously Nourished, a website dedicated to balanced eating, wholesome recipes, and wellness. In an exclusive chat with Mashed, Kunik explained what could happen with a daily Big Mac habit. According to the RDN, your collective eating habits play a significant role in the outcome.

"If a daily Big Mac is part of a diet that also includes other processed foods high in sodium, saturated fat, and added sugars," Kunik said, "it will likely increase the risk of chronic disease and weight gain." On the other hand, eating the burger on a regular basis will be less impactful if the meal "is part of a diet that's full of whole foods, plenty of fruits and vegetables, and whole grains." A balanced diet ensures intake of essential nutrients, while also supporting digestion and other bodily functions.