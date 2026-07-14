3 Things To Avoid Eating Or Drinking During The Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

A recent outbreak of cyclosporiasis has spread to 34 states, with the CDC noting that over 5,100 cases have been reported in the U.S. at the time of writing (of which 1,645 have been confirmed). The infection is caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which humans can ingest through contaminated food or drinking water. Though it's usually not fatal, cyclosporiasis is known to cause extreme gastrointestinal issues, fatigue, body aches, and more. We've rounded up some of the top suspected culprits linked to the recent outbreak (and past outbreaks) so you know what to steer clear of. These guidelines impact not only what not to eat, but also what not to drink.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis can appear within two to 14 days after contamination, making it difficult to pin down the source. As NBC medical contributor Dr. John Torres told Today, "If you've ever had a stomach flu, if you've ever had food poisoning, this is exactly what we're talking about, but people describe it as being even worse than that."

While avoiding the items on this list may decrease your chances of infection, CDC guidelines also recommend washing your hands with soap and water before and after handling fresh fruits and vegetables, cutting away damaged areas, cleaning fresh fruits and vegetables thoroughly, and, if necessary, scrubbing with a produce brush. Although the Cyclospora cayetanensis parasite is resistant to chemical disinfectants, it can be killed through cooking to a minimum temperature of 158 degrees Fahrenheit.