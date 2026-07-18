The Tiny US City Considered The Ice Cream Capital Of The World

Americans consume a staggering amount of ice cream in a year, more than any other dessert (via New York Post), eating about four gallons per person, according to the International Dairy Foods Association. With Americans love of ice cream, you'd think the ice cream capital of the world would be a popular tourist destination or at least one with a large population. However, the truth is much more interesting. The title actually belongs to Le Mars, Iowa, a small city in the Sioux City metropolitan area.

Le Mars is not known for its ice cream consumption but rather its production — a whopping 150 million gallons of ice cream per year is processed from a single company: Wells Enterprises. Every hour, fresh milk from local farms arrives at its factories, which churn out over 500 different ice cream products across four brands, including one of many popular ice cream brands, Blue Bunny (via Family Business Magazine). To produce impressive amounts of ice cream, Wells' facilities run 20 hours a day, seven days a week, earning it the Dairy Processor of the Year award in 2016 (via Dairy Foods).

Le Mars' status as an ice cream capital came even earlier, though, in 1994. After Wells Enterprises built a new 900,000-square-foot plant in 1992, it became the largest ice cream manufacturer in a single location. Two years later, the Iowa State Legislature bestowed the "Ice Cream Capital of the World" title upon Le Mars, an identity the city has wholly embraced with its slogan: "Where Life is Sweet."