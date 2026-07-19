Strangely, Ice Cream Once Used Whale Poop As Flavoring

One of the earliest recorded recipes for ice cream called for an ingredient few people today would (or could) reach for as a flavoring agent: ambergris, a grayish-white substance that's a byproduct of sperm whale waste. If that sounds off-putting, Lady Anne Fanshawe, the Englishwoman who wrote the recipe in an unpublished cookbook, also suggested that home chefs could use orange flower water or mace (a spice similar to nutmeg) instead.

At the time, though, the inclusion of ambergris wasn't at all strange. By then, the substance had long been prized for the complex aromas it lent to food, drink, and perfume. It was one of the now-unusual foods people ate in the Victorian era, though scientists believe humans have been fetching it from the ocean for more than 1,000 years.

But are we actually talking about whale poop? Well, yes and no. Sperm whales eat hundreds of squid each day, and the indigestible beaks and pens sometimes accumulate in the whale's intestines to form a waxy mass over many years. After the whale expels this mass, the material hardens in the ocean and develops a distinctive aroma through prolonged exposure to light and sea water.