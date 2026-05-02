The Everyday And Unusual Foods People Ate In The Victorian Era

If you've been around the internet the past handful of years, you may already know that people love joking about modern food creations like Takis and energy drinks being potent enough to kill a Victorian child. However, the opposite may actually be true: The foods that Victorians used to eat might just be weird enough to knock us all out. Not only were some of their recipes off-putting, but food safety practices were nowhere near our standards today. As a result, the Victorian children who were strong enough to endure the foods of their times may be the reason why we have the fortitude to survive beefy five-layer burritos from Taco Bell.

Diving into food history is always fascinating because we learn so much about the roots of our current favorite dishes and the ones we've left behind, for better or worse. To help us explore the meals and snacks that Victorians ate, Dr. Bob Nicholson, a historian, writer, and broadcaster who specializes in Victorian Britain, and Andrew Hann, Senior Curator of History at English Heritage, shared some of the things Victorians ate regularly. Read on to see if you'd have the stomach to thrive in the Victorian era.