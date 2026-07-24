Which Country Exports The Most Beer In The World?

From Belgian quads to West Coast IPAs from California, the world is filled with a wonderful assortment of beer. When you think of countries considered beer-brewing powerhouses, you might think of Germany for its famous Oktoberfest or perhaps Ireland for the iconic Guinness. Yet the country that exports the most beer might surprise you — it's not one in Europe with production established for thousands of years. Mexico is the world's largest beer exporter, surpassing countries more traditionally associated with brewing.

According to World's Top Exports, in 2025, Mexico exported approximately $6.3 billion worth of beer. Belgium ranked far off in second, exporting about $1.8 billion, followed closely by the Netherlands at $1.6 billion and Germany at $1.4 billion. Looking at those numbers, Mexico's beer exports were worth more than those of the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany combined.

The most popular Mexican beers are produced by two massive companies: Grupo Modelo (owned by AB InBev) and Heineken México. As for brands, Corona is the most exported beer, but Modelo Especial, Pacifico, Dos Equis, Tecate, Victoria, and Sol are some of the country's other best-known exports. All are Mexican lagers, but they represent slightly different styles, including pale lagers and Vienna-style lagers. These beers are often crisp, refreshing, and easy to drink — perfect for the best michelada.