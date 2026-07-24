Which Country Exports The Most Beer In The World?
From Belgian quads to West Coast IPAs from California, the world is filled with a wonderful assortment of beer. When you think of countries considered beer-brewing powerhouses, you might think of Germany for its famous Oktoberfest or perhaps Ireland for the iconic Guinness. Yet the country that exports the most beer might surprise you — it's not one in Europe with production established for thousands of years. Mexico is the world's largest beer exporter, surpassing countries more traditionally associated with brewing.
According to World's Top Exports, in 2025, Mexico exported approximately $6.3 billion worth of beer. Belgium ranked far off in second, exporting about $1.8 billion, followed closely by the Netherlands at $1.6 billion and Germany at $1.4 billion. Looking at those numbers, Mexico's beer exports were worth more than those of the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany combined.
The most popular Mexican beers are produced by two massive companies: Grupo Modelo (owned by AB InBev) and Heineken México. As for brands, Corona is the most exported beer, but Modelo Especial, Pacifico, Dos Equis, Tecate, Victoria, and Sol are some of the country's other best-known exports. All are Mexican lagers, but they represent slightly different styles, including pale lagers and Vienna-style lagers. These beers are often crisp, refreshing, and easy to drink — perfect for the best michelada.
A brief history of beer brewing in Mexico
Beer hasn't always been a core part of Mexico's food and drink culture. Although the Aztecs and other indigenous populations used fermentation to make alcohol, they used ingredients like agave to brew alcoholic beverages, such as pulque — a thick, high calorie beverage that tastes like citrusy roses. Mexico's beer history, therefore, can be traced back to the Spanish colonial period. The first recorded beer in Mexico was brewed by Don Alonso de Herrera (who was from Spain) in 1541 using imported grains like barley and wheat.
The foundations of modern Mexican beer really didn't take off until the 19th century, when German, Austrian, Swiss, and other European immigrants brought lager-brewing knowledge to the country. These brewers introduced beer styles such as Vienna lager (especially during the short stint of Austrian rule in the 1860s), and it was known for its amber color and toasted malt flavor. Today, these flavors can still be tasted in beers such as Victoria and Modelo Negra. Cervecería Modelo was founded in 1922, opening its factory and first serving Modelo Negra and Corona in 1925.
Today, the country that Mexico exports the most beer to is the United States – brands like Corona, Pacifico, and Modelo are just as common here as any domestic brand, like Coors or Budweiser. Although Michelob Ultra has taken the top spot for the best-selling beer in the United States in 2025, Modelo previously held this title in 2023.