You Can Find This Root Beer Hiding In Hardware Stores

When you think about root beer, the most popular root beer brands at the grocery store — A&W, Barq's, Mug — probably come to mind. Sometimes you can find more obscure brands or even home-brewed root beer at restaurants or specialty stores, but one place you're probably not looking for the soda is a hardware store. However, that's exactly what you should be doing if you want to try the specialty root beer, Frostop.

The Frostop soda brand started in Springfield, Ohio, in 1926. The company sells a variety of sodas, but is perhaps best known for its root beer. No less than 22 flavors make up the specialty recipe, which, as the company proudly declares on the official Frostop website, "we cold-brew in small batches at 36 degrees — the exact temperature that brings out Frostop's rich, delicious, and creamy flavor."

You can find this root beer at one of the few remaining Frostop drive-ins, located mostly in Louisiana, or at your local hardware store. Ace Hardware sells bottles of the root beer, as do similar chains like Rural King and Do It Best, so you can pick up a fresh soda to enjoy while working on your next DIY project. If you're not a fan of root beer, Ace Hardware also sells Frostop's orange & creme soda, vanilla caramel creme soda, red birch beer, sarsaparilla, grape soda, or black cherry soda.