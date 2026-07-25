What Happens To Leftover Olive Garden Breadsticks?

Olive Garden has pasta, pizza, and salads, but the Italian-inspired chain's breadsticks are enough on their own to get customers through the door. While the beloved, buttery bread appetizer is technically unlimited, there are some caveats to this rule, partially to combat food waste. Yet baskets are constantly being delivered to tables, so it's fair to wonder what happens to all of that bread if it's not eaten. In most cases, Olive Garden tosses any leftover bread in the trash.

When dining at the eatery, your server brings out one breadstick for each person, plus an extra. If you ask for more, they'll follow that same formula. While you probably won't get cut off from Olive Garden breadsticks, servers intend to avoid waste by not bringing out more than you'll eat. The FDA's Food Code explains food, like bread in a basket, can transmit diseases and microorganisms from one customer to another if served again to another table. This is why such leftovers go in the trash.

In some cases, the food might not even make it to the table before it ends up getting discarded. Breadsticks do not stay fresh for long, and this could lead to them getting tossed if they are not served fast enough. One user on Reddit reported that their quality starts to drop after five minutes. (This tracks with a previous claim by an Olive Garden investor who said back in 2014 that the item would become noticeably worse after seven minutes.) Another employee shared on Reddit that their location would keep the breadsticks for 10 to 15 minutes after heating before throwing them out.