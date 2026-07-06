Forget Plain Hot Dog Buns; This Olive Garden Trick Brings Next-Level Flavor

Hot dogs are a shockingly versatile food, and there are tons of ways to eat them that aren't in a traditional potato bun. You can drench them in batter to make a corndog, chop them up and mix with baked beans for beanie weenies, or wrap pastry around them to make pigs in a blanket. People often seek out other ways of serving hot dogs because even the best store-bought buns are boring. But maybe the fix lies in using a different kind of bread as a bun — more specifically, turning an Olive Garden breadstick into a hot dog bun.

As one creative Facebook user discovered, Olive Garden breadsticks make for pretty flavorful hot dog buns. All you have to do is slice open your breadstick on one side, leaving the bread attached on the other side, and slide your hot dog right in. This is a simple way to bring a pop of flavor to your hot dogs, adding notes of butter, garlic, and salt.

All you need to do afterwards is decide what to top your hot dog with. Will ketchup and mustard mesh with the breadstick bun's flavor notes? You might just have to try it to find out. Or maybe it'd be better to steal some toppings off your favorite regional hot dogs. Cheese might work out nicely, considering cheesy garlic bread is very real and very delicious. You could also go full garlic bread style by topping with garlic butter.