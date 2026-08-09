Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Blended Scotch Whisky?

While Costco is a go-to for bulk boxes of cereal or cult-favorite rotisserie chicken, as plenty of alcohol aficionados will tell you, you shouldn't skip its liquor aisle. The retailer is hailed for its notably affordable selection of booze, including some of the best and worst Kirkland Signature liquors. One of the top among them? The Kirkland Signature Blended Scotch Whisky. As you may know, Kirkland Signature is the name of Costco's own private label. But since Costco is based in the United States, and Scotch whisky must be made in Scotland, you might be wondering whether or not this liquor is legit.

Well, Kirkland brand products are actually outsourced to other manufacturers. And while many of those producers are oftentimes kept under wraps, such is not the case with this particular product. Peek just below the Kirkland label and you'll find the name Alexander Murray & Co. Ltd, which has been supplying Scotch for the private label since 2007. This independent merchant sources whisky distilled and aged in Scotland, then bottles and distributes it in the States, including at your local Costco. Although the company is based in the U.S., it finds its roots back in the whisky-making motherland. It was founded in 2004 by Scotsman Steve Lipp, and is named for his great uncle, whom he honors for giving him his first sip of the spirit, or what the Scots call "the water of life."