What Kind Of Beef Does Culver's Use For Its Pot Roast Sandwich?

Taking great pride in its Wisconsin roots, Culver's is famous for its creamy custards, butter-topped buns, and melty toppings that primarily showcase the state's dairy products. However, not every meal worth trying at the chain has some sort of dairy component. Case in point? Its beloved pot roast sandwich. A perhaps underrated Culver's menu item, it features hand-shredded chunks of beef piled high between one of its signature toasted buns. The meat has been described as so tender it practically melts in your mouth. So, what type of beef is it, exactly? The restaurant uses none other than premium chuck roast, which happens to be one of the best cuts you can use for a classic pot roast.

Chuck roast is taken from the shoulder of a cow, a heavily exercised area that features muscle, connective tissue, and fat. It has a robust beefy flavor, but can be quite tough due to its muscular makeup. That's why a low and slow approach to cooking — such as the eight-hour braise Culver's gives its chuck roast — is crucial. It allows tough connective tissue to break down into rich, juicy gelatin, tenderizing the meat. Chuck roast is often referred to as "poor man's brisket" because of its similar blend of muscle, collagen, and fat. It's more affordable because it's sold in smaller cuts, but delivers comparable results after cooking.