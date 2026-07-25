What Kind Of Beef Does Culver's Use For Its Pot Roast Sandwich?
Taking great pride in its Wisconsin roots, Culver's is famous for its creamy custards, butter-topped buns, and melty toppings that primarily showcase the state's dairy products. However, not every meal worth trying at the chain has some sort of dairy component. Case in point? Its beloved pot roast sandwich. A perhaps underrated Culver's menu item, it features hand-shredded chunks of beef piled high between one of its signature toasted buns. The meat has been described as so tender it practically melts in your mouth. So, what type of beef is it, exactly? The restaurant uses none other than premium chuck roast, which happens to be one of the best cuts you can use for a classic pot roast.
Chuck roast is taken from the shoulder of a cow, a heavily exercised area that features muscle, connective tissue, and fat. It has a robust beefy flavor, but can be quite tough due to its muscular makeup. That's why a low and slow approach to cooking — such as the eight-hour braise Culver's gives its chuck roast — is crucial. It allows tough connective tissue to break down into rich, juicy gelatin, tenderizing the meat. Chuck roast is often referred to as "poor man's brisket" because of its similar blend of muscle, collagen, and fat. It's more affordable because it's sold in smaller cuts, but delivers comparable results after cooking.
Delicious ways to upgrade the Culver's pot roast sandwich
The pot roast sandwich at Culver's regularly comes served plain. Although that might be just fine for meat lovers looking to savor the tender, pulled-apart beef, there are many options for customizing it. To add some extra moisture and creaminess to the dish, some Culver's diners top it with the chain's cheese sauce, a blend of sharp Wisconsin cheddar and fresh dairy. One Redditor also swears by Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, and pickles. Another recommends adding mushrooms, grilled onions, and BBQ sauce to the sandwich, but admits that "it gets to be a mess." Still, the combo certainly sounds like it's worth stocking up on napkins for.
Alas, the eatery (along with its tender chuck roast) can only be found in 26 states, with outposts mostly concentrated in the Midwest and South. But if you're among the Americans who don't have a local Culver's to call their own, you don't have to give up the dream of a restaurant pot roast sandwich. Luckily, a few other national and regional chains have served similar items. Bob Evans, for instance, makes a double-cheese pot roast sandwich, served with homestyle gravy for dipping. Perkins has been known to offer one on a limited but recurring basis. It contains grilled red onions and melted cheddar cheese atop grilled sourdough bread. Diner favorite Denny's makes its own version of a cheesy pot roast melt. And, of course, you can always DIY it at home. All you need is this slow cooker pot roast recipe, some good beef chuck, and a toasted bun.