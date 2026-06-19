The Most Underrated Culver's Menu Items You Need To Try

Juicy hamburgers, crispy side dishes, and creamy custard are a match in American fast-food heaven, which is why Culver's had no trouble becoming a nationwide chain. What started as a humble burger joint in Sauk City, Wisconsin, grew to a brand with over 900 locations across America. Fans love Culver's for the ButterBurgers and house-made custard. The ingredients are high-quality, and the brand stays exciting by offering a custard flavor of the day.

In addition to its high-quality ingredients, Culver's extensive menu sets it apart from other fast-food competitors. Since the burgers and custard steal the spotlight, many folks may not even realize that there are so many fun menu options to choose from.

If you want to spice up your next Culver's order, it's worth exploring the menu. Read on to uncover more than a dozen of the most underrated Culver's menu items that both customers and employees swear you'll love.