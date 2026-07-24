Why You Might Want To Buy Gift Cards From Sam's Club

One often-overlooked Sam's Club shopping tip that will save you money is that Sam's Club sells gift cards to its members at a discount. According to the store's website, this discount can be as much as 25%, meaning that you can purchase a pack of two $50 gift cards for Logan's Roadhouse, a total value of $100, for only $75. Restaurants aren't the only businesses you can buy gift cards for, either. A $275 gift card for Southwest Airlines costs buyers $237.50, a savings of $37.50. A $100 Disney+ gift card offers a more modest bargain at $94.98.

If you're planning a family vacation, ignoring this special Sam's Club member perk might be a huge mistake. In addition to discounted airline gift cards, you can pay about $89 for a $100 gift card to United Parks and Resorts, which include SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, or grab some discounted Disney gift cards. Just be mindful of the maximum purchase limit — the United Parks deal allows five gift cards per membership, while the Disney option only allows four.