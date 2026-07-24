Why You Might Want To Buy Gift Cards From Sam's Club
One often-overlooked Sam's Club shopping tip that will save you money is that Sam's Club sells gift cards to its members at a discount. According to the store's website, this discount can be as much as 25%, meaning that you can purchase a pack of two $50 gift cards for Logan's Roadhouse, a total value of $100, for only $75. Restaurants aren't the only businesses you can buy gift cards for, either. A $275 gift card for Southwest Airlines costs buyers $237.50, a savings of $37.50. A $100 Disney+ gift card offers a more modest bargain at $94.98.
If you're planning a family vacation, ignoring this special Sam's Club member perk might be a huge mistake. In addition to discounted airline gift cards, you can pay about $89 for a $100 gift card to United Parks and Resorts, which include SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, or grab some discounted Disney gift cards. Just be mindful of the maximum purchase limit — the United Parks deal allows five gift cards per membership, while the Disney option only allows four.
Using gift cards wisely
The key to getting a good deal with discounted gift cards is to only buy the ones you need. If the deal persuades you to buy something you otherwise wouldn't have, then it's not really a savings but an added expense. That said, if you're in the market for travel, entertainment, or a particular restaurant, Sam's Club offers plenty of bargains. One shopper explained their strategy for this Sam's Club hack on Reddit, writing, "I'll search their app to see if they offer digital gift cards for places I'm going (Cinemark, Top Golf, etc.) and I'll occasionally find something that'll save me about $10."
On the flip side, gift cards are a popular lure of scammers. In 2023, a fake Sam's Club shopper survey email made the rounds, promising a promotional gift card in exchange for the completion of an online questionnaire. These kind of scams are so common that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns consumers about scammers directing them to buy gift cards, sometimes from specific stores, and then asking them to relay the card number and PIN codes so they can use the card's value for themselves.