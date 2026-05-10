11 Sam's Club Shopping Tips That Will Save You Money In 2026

Sam's Club can be a great place to save money. That said, if you approach it wrong, you can end up spending more than you would have done, so it's important to exercise some caution. We've come up with 11 handy Sam's Club shopping tips that will save you money this year. Whether you're a newbie who needs a Sam's Club beginner's guide or an old hand, you're bound to learn something useful to help save you some serious dollars.

Like its main competitor, Costco, there's a charge to be part of Sam's Club. This means you're starting at a loss, so you have to be careful to buy products that actually save you money. That said, there are other perks that make it worth your while and save you cash, so if you're only buying groceries at Sam's Club, you're making a mistake. Once you're familiar with all the ways you can save, it's easy to make the chain work for you.

Perhaps you're already a Sam's Club member, and you're looking to make your money go further, or perhaps you're trying to figure out whether it's worth your while to sign up. Whatever your story, these tips won't only save you money but could change the way you approach the store, relying on it for more than just food.