When most people think about frozen dairy desserts, they probably imagine ice cream. Or do they? Is what we generally think of as ice cream really ice cream? According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), not always. By definition, ice cream must be "constituted of not less than 10% milkfat." Any percentage of milkfat below that is not, strictly speaking, ice cream. This means that one little-known fact about Dairy Queen is that it does not serve real ice cream.

How is that possible? Dairy Queen's ice cream is what is commonly called soft-serve ice cream or just soft serve. The difference between soft serve and real ice cream is twofold. First, soft serve typically contains between 3% and 6% milkfat, thus defying the USDA's definition of ice cream. This is one reason for the lighter texture. It also contains more overrun, the amount of air that is mixed into the ice cream as it freezes. More overrun means a softer, fluffier texture. Soft-serve ice cream ranges between 70% and 100% overrun. Premium hard ice cream sold in stores is between 40% and 60%. In contrast, gelato has an overrun of 25% to 35%, which is why gelato is denser and creamier than ice cream.