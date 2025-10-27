Is McDonald's Ice Cream Real Ice Cream?

In the age of artificial intelligence, it can be hard to tell what's real and what's not. Food, though, is an undeniably tangible thing, so we can take comfort in the fact that our eyes are not deceiving us. But in a society where corporations can use vague terms and half-truths as a means to sell products, it's reasonable to question what's in our food. One thing folks want to know about McDonalds ice cream is whether it's the real deal.

In order for your frozen dessert to actually be considered ice cream by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's standards, it must contain a total of 20% milk solids, with no less than 10% milk fat (which can come from milk or cream). In the case of McDonald's ice cream, the ingredient list includes milk, sugar, cream, corn syrup, natural flavor, mono and diglycerides, cellulose gum, guar gum, carrageenan, and vitamin A palmitate. But while milk and cream are listed in the top three ingredients by volume, it doesn't contain the amounts required to legally be called ice cream. Instead, it is marketed as "reduced fat ice cream," which has 25% less fat than regular mixes.