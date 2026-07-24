How McDonald's Egg McMuffin Changed The Way America Eats Breakfast

Prior to the 1970s, breakfast in the U.S. largely took place at home. Eggs, bacon, and cereal were common parts of the morning meal and were not easy to pick up and carry out the door for a meal on the go. A McDonald's franchisee in Southern California named Herb Peterson wanted to change that. Inspired by the classic brunch staple Eggs Benedict, a split English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce, Peterson created the Egg McMuffin.

What you might not know about the Egg McMuffin is that Peterson created a unique Teflon ring to cook uniform sandwich-sized eggs on the same grill as McDonald's burgers. Peterson incorporated the Eggs Benedict's English muffin and Canadian bacon into the sandwich, but the hollandaise was swapped for a more utilitarian slice of cheese. The Egg McMuffin was first sold as an open-faced sandwich, but eventually took on the more conventional, handheld form we know today.

This new portable breakfast was an instant hit with McDonald's customers when it was introduced nationwide in 1976. The novel breakfast sandwich also allowed McDonald's restaurants to serve food for extra hours in the morning — a profit opportunity the chain was missing out on before. As breakfast became a massive fast-food sensation, other chains quite literally scrambled to get in on the action. Still, it was McDonald's that set the standard and revolutionized the way Americans eat breakfast.