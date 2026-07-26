Pizza Hut Does This With Its Leftovers

When thinking of leftover pizza, reheating slices remaining from Friday night's dinner might come to mind. For restaurant chains, though, leftover food is a significant issue. Large-scale food service operators often face having prepared-but-unsold food, and each chain handles its leftovers differently. At Pizza Hut, a corporate initiative introduced decades ago has hit notable milestones in diverting food waste from landfills to people who benefit from it.

That's through Pizza Hut's Harvest Program, which the chain launched in 1992. Through the Harvest Program, Pizza Hut donates food that's perfectly good but hasn't been or can't be sold — not half-eaten pizzas that restaurant customers leave behind, but pizzas made with errors, takeout orders that a customer never picked up, and prepared foods nearing the end of their shelf life. These food items are distributed to local charities and food rescue organizations.

At the Harvest Program's 25th anniversary in 2017, Pizza Hut announced it had donated over 100 million meals through the program, per a press release. (That's an average of slightly fewer than 11,000 meals a day.) Pizza Hut's parent company, Yum Brands, now administers the Harvest Program, and by 2024 had donated a total of 215 million pounds of food across various brands worldwide.