What These 11 Major Chain Restaurants Do With All Their Leftovers

When you go out to eat and don't manage to finish everything on your plate, you may or may not choose to take home a doggy bag with your leftovers. But that's not the full extent of the food that gets wasted by restaurants and other eateries. There's also the food they prepare that doesn't get sold, and the ingredients that might pass their best before they've even made it into a dish. So, what do major chains do with all their leftovers?

The answer varies widely. It all depends on the restaurant chain and sometimes individual branches, especially in the case of franchises. The good news is that big restaurant chains increasingly have strict policies to help reduce their carbon footprint and ensure that perfectly good food doesn't go totally to waste. There's a huge problem with food insecurity in the U.S. and worldwide, and with restaurants throwing so much food in the trash, this seems like a missed opportunity to do some good.

It does seem like chain restaurants are waking up to the issue and attempting to do their part to reduce food waste. What this really looks like in practice and whether establishments always live up to their goals is harder to track, but having the policies in place is at least a step in the right direction, and impact reports often give some information about how it's going. Here's what these 11 chain restaurants do with leftover food.