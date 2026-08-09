Who Is Sandra Lee's Ex-Boyfriend, Ben Youcef?

In April 2026, television chef and author Sandra Lee announced on Instagram that she and Ben Youcef had officially broken off their engagement. Fans began to post their support of Lee and her tough decision. As one person remarked, "Beautiful Sandra, many of us are on the same journey, never feel alone." But folks who don't follow Lee so closely may not know who Youcef is.

The son of a diplomat, Youcef was born in Algiers but has also lived in London and Saudi Arabia. Being fluent in Arabic, he often serves as a consultant on TV and film projects that use the language. He has also acted on stage as well as on the small and big screens. Fans of Pepsi may recognize him from his appearance in a commercial for the soda that featured Christina Aguilera. He has also landed roles in such moves as "Bruno," "Body of Lies," and "The Bourne Ultimatum" as well as shows like "The Rookie" and "Chicago P.D." Prior to those various projects, Youcef worked as a model. In his personal life, he is the father of twins and a volunteer with an interfaith group composed of Muslims, Jews, and Christians.