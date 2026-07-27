What The Middle Bun In A McDonald's Big Mac Is For

When the Big Mac joined McDonald's menus in the 1960s, it was an instant hit, changing everything when McDonald's introduced it. With its special sauce and distinctive three-layer sesame seed bun, the Big Mac not only has a flavor that stands out in the fast food landscape but also a unique profile as well. Fans and critics alike may wonder, what purpose does the middle bun serve? And how did it get there?

Each part of the Big Mac bun has a specific name, the crown (top), club (middle), and heel (bottom). At the time of its invention, McDonald's didn't offer a double hamburger like it does now. The Big Mac's creator, Micheal James "Jim" Delligatti, wasn't satisfied with how two meat patties plus toppings fit on the standard McDonald's burger bun. Delligatti ordered special sesame seed buns from a local bakery and sliced them into three pieces. The addition of the club layer gave his new burger more stability. Nowadays, customers can take advantage of that sturdy structure to score an even bigger Big Mac by sizing up the meat patties.