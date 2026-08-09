The Pizza Mac Might Be McDonald's Most Unusual International Burger

In order to stay on top, fast food chains are always coming up with new and unique fast food burgers customers want to try at least once. One of the techniques they use is to marry another popular food item with their signature burgers. This is exactly what McDonald's did in Germany and Finland when it briefly added Pizza Macs to menus in the late 2010s and early 2020s. These were not pizzas with Big Mac toppings but rather burgers with pizza toppings.

In Germany, the Pizza Mac was heavy on the burger and light on pizza flavor. "Smells like a pizza and tastes like a burger," tweeted one customer on X (formerly Twitter). The bun was made special for this sandwich with mozzarella cheese baked into the top. Two burger patties were layered with a special pizza-style sauce, slices of cheese, and the tiny chopped onions typical of McDonald's. Commenters on YouTube called the burger disappointing and dry. McDonald's Finland took a different approach with the Chicken Pizza Mac, which has a similar cheese-topped bun, chicken patty, tomato sauce, and slices of mozzarella cheese. It was more like chicken parmesan on a bun than a classic cheeseburger.