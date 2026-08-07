You Can't Own A Culver's Without Following This Strict Rule

At Midwest-based burger chain Culver's, there are a lot of rules that its employees have to follow. Uniform guidelines and adhering to health codes are typical expectations in food service, but one rule that does stand out applies to Culver's franchise owners. "Culver's expects nothing less than full-time, hands-on engagement from our owner-operators," reads the franchisee FAQs listed on Culver's website. To ensure the high level of customer service that Culver's prides itself on, franchisees are required to work alongside their employees.

What you may not know about Culver's founders, Craig, Lea, George, and Ruth Culver, is that the family placed an emphasis on quality and hospitality from the very beginning. These principles helped Culver's grow from a single location in 1984 to a franchised fast food empire with over 1,000 locations. Expanding beyond its Wisconsin family-owned and operated roots was one of many big changes Culver's has gone through, but compromising the core values of the business wasn't something its founders would allow. Daily owner involvement was one of Culver's franchisee requirements since shifting to the franchise model in 1990.