This Step Makes Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches So Much Better
If you haven't heard the siren song of an ice cream truck in a while, don't fret. You can recreate one of its most iconic items in the comfort of your own kitchen. Better yet, you can customize it. Yes, we're talking about the not-so-humble ice cream sandwich, a brilliant hybrid that combines cookies and ice cream to create one satisfying sweet treat. Whether you whip up mini versions or supersize it with this giant ice cream sandwich recipe, making the bite at home is surprisingly simple (especially if you use store-bought ingredients).
However, there is one major tip to keep in mind if you want to avoid the common pitfall of an ice cream sandwich that rapidly turns into a melty mess: Always freeze it before serving. You might think this sounds counterintuitive; after all, the ice cream is already frozen, and shouldn't we want it to soften a bit before sinking our teeth in? Well, here's the thing: Even if you're just scooping and smushing, assembling a batch of ice cream sandwiches takes some time — during which that creamy filling is already going to start to melt. Not only does freezing let the filling sufficiently re-harden, but it also allows the ice cream, cookies, and any extra toppings you added to form a stronger bond.
How to chill your ice cream sandwiches to packaged perfection
You shouldn't just want to stack your homemade ice cream sandwiches in a container and toss them right inside the freezer door. If you plan on serving the whole batch as soon as possible, you can simply spread out the assembled sandwiches atop wax or parchment paper on a tray and freeze them for two to four hours. If, instead, you're going to be enjoying them one by one over an extended period of time, your best bet is to cover each sandwich individually in some plastic wrap and store the treats in an airtight container. That way, they're single served and ready to grab whenever you have the craving.
In either case, it matters where you let your treats chill out. In order to prevent dreaded freezer burn, you'll want to place the sandwiches toward the back of the freezer. It's a tip that ensures your ice cream (of any kind) stays creamy and delicious by keeping it close to a steady stream of cold air. If they're too close to the front, and therefore the door, the fluctuating temperature caused by opening and closing can lead to the formation of those unappetizing ice crystals. At the end of the day, you want your ice cream sandwiches firm, sturdy, and sufficiently bonded, but not totally frozen solid.