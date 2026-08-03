This Step Makes Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches So Much Better

If you haven't heard the siren song of an ice cream truck in a while, don't fret. You can recreate one of its most iconic items in the comfort of your own kitchen. Better yet, you can customize it. Yes, we're talking about the not-so-humble ice cream sandwich, a brilliant hybrid that combines cookies and ice cream to create one satisfying sweet treat. Whether you whip up mini versions or supersize it with this giant ice cream sandwich recipe, making the bite at home is surprisingly simple (especially if you use store-bought ingredients).

However, there is one major tip to keep in mind if you want to avoid the common pitfall of an ice cream sandwich that rapidly turns into a melty mess: Always freeze it before serving. You might think this sounds counterintuitive; after all, the ice cream is already frozen, and shouldn't we want it to soften a bit before sinking our teeth in? Well, here's the thing: Even if you're just scooping and smushing, assembling a batch of ice cream sandwiches takes some time — during which that creamy filling is already going to start to melt. Not only does freezing let the filling sufficiently re-harden, but it also allows the ice cream, cookies, and any extra toppings you added to form a stronger bond.