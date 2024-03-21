Why Your Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches Are A Melty Mess

Making ice cream sandwiches hardly requires a degree in molecular gastronomy. In fact, it could hardly be more straightforward — acquire cookies, then, as the name straight-up tells you, sandwich them together with ice cream. Still, even the simplest things can go wrong if you let them, and Mashed developer Molly Allen warns us that you're bound to mess up her homemade ice cream sandwich recipe if you lack the necessary patience.

What does she mean by this? Well, you see, Allen's recipe starts with you actually baking the cookies from scratch. This means that you need to let them cool down all the way before you can proceed with the sandwiching bit. As Allen explains, "Any small amount of warmth from the cookies will melt the ice cream immediately," which means you'll wind up with a big old mess in the kitchen instead of a tasty snack.

If you do succeed at assembling your cooled cookies correctly, you should of course stick them in the freezer ASAP. Well, unless you can't resist eating one or two right away, that is. Allen advises keeping the sandwiches in a resealable container of some sort, though, so they won't wind up freezer-burned or otherwise negatively impacted by their stay at sub-zero temps.