10 Tips And Tricks For The Best Tasting Ribs

When it comes to selecting the right type of ribs for you and your family, a lot of it comes down to personal preference. Some people prefer the tenderness of baby back pork ribs while others prefer meatier, higher fat spare ribs. There are also beef ribs to choose from, including short ribs and beef back ribs. Plus, you cannot forget the ever-popular St. Louis-style ribs, which are a type of spare rib that has been trimmed down to create a meatier rib that's easier to cook.

For Erica Blaire Roby, she said she prefers beef ribs all day: "The flavor is deep, rich, umami, and awakens every part of your palate. The tenderness of beef ribs only gets better the longer you allow them to cook." But for Mike Johnson spare ribs fit the bill: "They're connected to the pork belly where the fat is [which] makes for better flavor."

Regardless of the cut of ribs you choose, you want look for ribs that have an even distribution of meat across the bones. This way, when you cut the ribs, every serving will be roughly the same. You also want ribs that have good marbling but not too much fat. And, try to avoid ribs that have what's known as "shiners," or places on the rib where the meat cutter got too close to the bone and now it's shining through the meat.